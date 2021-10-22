Thunder Token (TT) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $105.43 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00023389 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.69 or 0.00280740 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

