Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Makes New $14.58 Million Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 216,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,000. Athene accounts for 4.5% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.11% of Athene as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,474 shares of company stock worth $1,155,636 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. 4,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $87.22. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

