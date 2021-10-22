Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Raises Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,606 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for about 11.0% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $35,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.29. 4,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $126.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

