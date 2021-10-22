Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $1.04 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Iron Mountain accounts for about 0.3% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 414,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,753. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.