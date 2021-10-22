Titan Coin (TTN) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $326.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

