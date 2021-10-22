Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $555.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $585.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

