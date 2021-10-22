Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,241.03 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $439.05 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,297.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,456.89.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

