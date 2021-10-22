Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 171.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at $143,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $98.14 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

