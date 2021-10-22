TON Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36,505.00 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TON Token has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TON Token has a market cap of $614,990.22 and $36,505.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00210974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00103368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010926 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

