TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $232.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $146.50 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

