Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $104.72

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.72 and traded as high as C$111.26. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$110.50, with a volume of 126,040 shares changing hands.

TIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$106.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total value of C$125,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,290,298.42. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,317,700. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $759,970.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

