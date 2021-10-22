Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.23

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.23 and traded as high as C$5.57. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 33,043 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Total Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.42.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.23. The company has a market cap of C$238.04 million and a PE ratio of -19.25.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$579,182.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$790,195.50. Insiders acquired 592,800 shares of company stock worth $2,499,962 in the last ninety days.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.