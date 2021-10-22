TouchCon (TOC) Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. TouchCon has a total market cap of $972,819.47 and approximately $42,473.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TouchCon

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

