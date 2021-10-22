Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.65). 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.75 ($1.64).

Several research firms have issued reports on TOWN. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £66.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.80.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.