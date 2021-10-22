TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 651.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of TPI Composites worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $45,189,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 236,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 229,169 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Cowen cut their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.