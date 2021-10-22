TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
TPIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.
Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 241.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
