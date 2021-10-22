TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 241.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

