Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.10.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $210.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.33. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $213.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

