Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $210.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $213.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average is $189.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

