Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.35.

TSCO opened at $210.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

