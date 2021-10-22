Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at DA Davidson

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $216.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.10.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $210.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $213.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,359 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 19.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $216,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.