Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.35.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.99. 5,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,731. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $213.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
