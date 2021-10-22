Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.35.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.99. 5,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,731. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $213.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

