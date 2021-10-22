Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $230.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.
TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.05.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $210.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average is $189.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
