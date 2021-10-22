Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $230.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.05.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $210.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average is $189.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

