Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $213.95 and last traded at $213.25, with a volume of 2214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.42.

The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.35.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

