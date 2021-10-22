Tranchess Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $405.95 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $182.21 million and approximately $405.95 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $4.82 or 0.00007879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 67.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,146.40 or 1.00025010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00055928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00651563 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001661 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,829,548 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.