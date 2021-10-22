Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 13,240,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,511,381. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Transocean has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.