Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Travel + Leisure worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $19,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $53.46 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

