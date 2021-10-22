Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Sells $768,825.38 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TMCI stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. 722,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,539. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.