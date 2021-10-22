Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $281,285.78 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMCI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 722,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 13.50. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

