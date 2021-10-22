Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.18

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 1612023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

