Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Shares Down 2.9%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

About Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.