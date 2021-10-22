Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0568 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,077. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

