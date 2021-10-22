TrueFi (TRU) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.55 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $301.64 million and $20.55 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00046703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00104492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00203924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010837 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

