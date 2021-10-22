TrueFlip Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00216212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00103593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010855 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

