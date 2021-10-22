Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP David Hudson Weaver Sells 1,750 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TFC stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. 221,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $64.31.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
