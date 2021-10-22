Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP David Hudson Weaver Sells 1,750 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TFC stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. 221,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $64.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

