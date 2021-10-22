Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTDR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.30 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 56,127 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,542,000 after purchasing an additional 114,947 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,622,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.