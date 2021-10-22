TrustToken Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00207853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00104112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

