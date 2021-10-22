Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.08. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSMRF)

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

