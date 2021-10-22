Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21,069.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 40,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 219,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
