Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5,217.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,126,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $44.24 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

