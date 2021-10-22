TurtleCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $236,691.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $236,691.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,500,597,697 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.