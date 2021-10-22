Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.53. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $147.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

