TwoKeyEconomy Price Reaches $0.0379 on Top Exchanges (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00104131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00198134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010382 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

