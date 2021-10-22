Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Billion

Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $12.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.10 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $47.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.