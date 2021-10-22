U and I Group (LON:UAI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) traded up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.60 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15). 32,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 209,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36.

In other U and I Group news, insider Ros Kerslake OBE bought 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £1,558.83 ($2,036.62).

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

