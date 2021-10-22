U Network Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $215,505.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, U Network has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

UUU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

