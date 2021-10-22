U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce sales of $124.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.42 million to $129.50 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $108.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $489.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $516.34 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USPH opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

