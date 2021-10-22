U.S. Silica (SLCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.40 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $807.34 million, a PE ratio of -154.29 and a beta of 3.25.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Silica stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.