UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790,428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of UBS Group worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,157 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,693,000 after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 188,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $17.42 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

