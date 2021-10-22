UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $54.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,096.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,283 shares during the period.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.