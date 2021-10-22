UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 214,192,871 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market cap of £21.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.18.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

